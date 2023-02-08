Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,653 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 383,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after buying an additional 34,358 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 523,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,216,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $38.64 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.22.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

