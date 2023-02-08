Westpac Banking Corp Grows Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $112.96 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $143.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day moving average of $106.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently -47.09%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

