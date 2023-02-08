Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stake Trimmed by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,008 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9,607.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,267,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,750,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,235,000 after buying an additional 2,046,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

