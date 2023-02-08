USS Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,111 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,761 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,589,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,562,000 after acquiring an additional 174,580 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,198,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,805 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,374,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,177,000 after acquiring an additional 185,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

