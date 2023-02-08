USS Investment Management Ltd Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 357,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,442 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 135.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth $51,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 21.1% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.