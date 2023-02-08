USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $678.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $685.22.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 32.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $639.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading

