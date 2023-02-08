USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 392,262 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 392,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.