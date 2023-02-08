USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,240,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,690,000 after acquiring an additional 723,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,879,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,178,000 after acquiring an additional 913,619 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Copart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,312,000 after acquiring an additional 48,523 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,337,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,306,000 after acquiring an additional 151,575 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $70.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $893.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Copart to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

