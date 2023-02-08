Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases 3,268 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 202.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,885 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.7% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tesla by 10.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 189.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $196.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,119,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,055,487 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

