Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $491.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $459.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.76. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

