Congress Asset Management Co. MA Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $205.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $219.35.

