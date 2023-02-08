Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 52.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 10.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.3 %

About Sealed Air

Shares of SEE stock opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.52. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

