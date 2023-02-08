The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Raised by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.16.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

