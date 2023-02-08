Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 32,981 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,981 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HII. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $259.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of HII stock opened at $225.31 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.20 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

