Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,733.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,743,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678,945 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,283,000 after acquiring an additional 997,052 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 951.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 572,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after acquiring an additional 517,988 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,603,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,229,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,465,000 after acquiring an additional 377,423 shares during the last quarter.

IJK opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.69. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $80.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

