Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 67,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,912,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $277.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.39. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $342.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.55.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

