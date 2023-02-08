Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,738,222 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.16% of EQT worth $23,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at $728,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of EQT by 5.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at $418,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.20. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $51.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About EQT

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.