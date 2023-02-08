Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 24 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,012,000 after acquiring an additional 749,660 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after buying an additional 567,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after buying an additional 285,835 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 490,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,921,000 after buying an additional 266,487 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOC opened at $452.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $502.19 and its 200 day moving average is $497.32. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $371.66 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

