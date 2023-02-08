Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 545 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,876 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $140.98 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $380.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

