Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,564,278 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.07% of Marvell Technology worth $25,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,200 shares of company stock worth $2,569,764. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marvell Technology Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -150.00%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

