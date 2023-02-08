861 Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 861 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,157,000 after acquiring an additional 140,296 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,245,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,505,000 after buying an additional 2,084,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,111,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,414,000 after buying an additional 431,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 252.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,535,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,395,000 after buying an additional 1,816,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and sold 28,076 shares valued at $1,278,783. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSXMK. StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

