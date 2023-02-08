Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 111 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 338.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,898,000 after purchasing an additional 942,525 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Global Payments by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,504,000 after acquiring an additional 923,414 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 98.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,882,000 after purchasing an additional 738,458 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 14.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after purchasing an additional 700,783 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,566,000 after purchasing an additional 634,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GPN. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

GPN stock opened at $114.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.82.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

