Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 2,598 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 203.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

