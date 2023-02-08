IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

BEN stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

