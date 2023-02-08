IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,559,000 after buying an additional 1,934,984 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,571,000 after purchasing an additional 572,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,166,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76.

