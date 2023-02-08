SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

KRE opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $76.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.03.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.