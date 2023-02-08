IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $1,726,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $371.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.61. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $423.55. The company has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

