IFP Advisors Inc Buys 14,818 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

