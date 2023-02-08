IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 87.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 14.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,101,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,187,000 after buying an additional 65,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average of $80.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $104.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $3,181,130 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.