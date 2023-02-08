IFP Advisors Inc Buys 15,882 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16.

