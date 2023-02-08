IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 675 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,647 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 104.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIVN opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.84.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,199.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $58,067.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

