IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.10.

