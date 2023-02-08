IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 645.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,631 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Piper Sandler raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.35.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,593,456. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

