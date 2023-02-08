IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,530 Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of PLW opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

