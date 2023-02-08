Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

