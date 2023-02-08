IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,493 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.3 %

Salesforce stock opened at $171.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.71, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.03.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $14,062,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,855 shares of company stock valued at $23,636,125. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

