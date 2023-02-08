IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1,055.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,874 shares of company stock worth $36,017,522 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $740.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $728.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $682.87. The firm has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $824.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

