IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after buying an additional 297,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $26.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39.

