Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,308,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,096,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of RGR opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.52. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $74.88.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.