1,638 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,638 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,943,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,589,000 after buying an additional 553,552 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $149.93 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.15.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

