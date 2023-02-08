Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Clorox by 10,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $151.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.33.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

