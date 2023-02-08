Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

About Manhattan Associates

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $146.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.81. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61.

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.