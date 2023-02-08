Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Five9 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Five9 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 550,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $138.34.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $198.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $55,518.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,149,301.07. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,695.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

