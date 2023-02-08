Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,671 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.51 million, a PE ratio of -98.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -599.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

