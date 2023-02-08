Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 264.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 99.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 693.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 33.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $43,608,926.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,205,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,106,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Invesco’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

