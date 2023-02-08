State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Unum Group worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Unum Group by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 185.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNM opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

