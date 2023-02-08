Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,654 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,274 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 46.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 29,334 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $2,353,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 899.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $199,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,023,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,164. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

