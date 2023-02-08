Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,920 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Wynn Resorts worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $881,500,000 after acquiring an additional 113,816 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,234,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $526,181,000 after acquiring an additional 55,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $102,267,000 after acquiring an additional 46,467 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $62,999,000 after acquiring an additional 24,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $103.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.00. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $105.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.66.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

