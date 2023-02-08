Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $40.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCOM. CLSA upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

