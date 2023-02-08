State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,150,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $128.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.10.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile
Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.
